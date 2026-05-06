Kazakhstan must complete defense reforms within 2 years, Tokayev says

Kazakhstan must strengthen its defense potential, modernize its army and complete reforms of its armed forces within two years, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Wednesday.

Speaking at an event marking Defender of the Fatherland Day, celebrated in Kazakhstan on May 7, Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is a peace-loving country that supports resolving conflicts through diplomatic means, but is prepared to defend its interests if necessary.

"We are convinced that all conflicts must be resolved through diplomatic means, through negotiations, but if necessary, we are ready to defend our interests not only through diplomacy but also from firmer positions. We believe that the principles and norms of international law should be strictly followed," he said.

Tokayev said the country must remain prepared to prevent emerging challenges and repel potential threats.

"Therefore, we need to increase our defense potential and continue, first and foremost, the technological modernization of the armed forces," he said, describing it as "a requirement of the current unstable, turbulent times."

The president added that Kazakhstan must undertake comprehensive reforms of its armed forces and paramilitary structures.

"This is a strategically important task that must be resolved in a short time frame-within two years," Tokayev said.