Iran says ships complying with new Hormuz transit regulations

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said Wednesday ships are complying with new transit regulations set by Tehran in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on the US social media platform X, the IRGC Navy said the cooperation of vessels was contributing to regional maritime security.

The force said "safe and stable passage" through the Strait of Hormuz would be ensured under what it described as new protocols after "threats by the aggressor" had been neutralized.

On Tuesday, the IRGC Navy urged vessels to use only designated routes when transiting the Strait of Hormuz, warning that deviations would be considered unsafe and could prompt "decisive action."

"All vessels intending to pass through the strait must use a corridor previously announced by Iran, and any deviation would face firm action," it said on X, describing the designated route as the "only safe passage" through the strategic waterway.

The warning came after remarks by Yadollah Javani, deputy political chief of the IRGC, who said maritime transit in the Strait of Hormuz would take place only with Iran's authorization.

Javani said any vessel seeking to pass through the waterway must obtain permission from Iran's armed forces, according to remarks carried by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

Regional tensions have escalated since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the United States has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.





