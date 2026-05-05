UN 'deeply concerned' about drone strike on UAE oil facility

The UN on Tuesday strongly denounced missile and drone attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates and vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, warning of the risk of renewed hostilities in the region.

"We are deeply concerned that multiple missiles and drones were launched at the United Arab Emirates on May 4, which reportedly resulted in three people injured and caused a fire at an oil facility in the Fujairah oil industry zone," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

He added that "several strikes targeting vessels took place in and around the Strait of Hormuz in recent days," which he said is "significantly raising the danger of renewed hostilities in the region."

"Amid an increasingly strained cessation of hostilities, we call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any action which could escalate tensions and undermine ongoing diplomatic and mediation efforts," said Dujarric.

"There is no viable alternative to the peaceful settlement of international disputes in full accordance with international law, including the charter of the United Nations," he added.

The Fujairah Media Office said Monday that a major fire broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, a key energy hub on the UAE's eastern coast, after it was targeted by a drone launched from Iran.

Authorities in Fujairah said three Indian nationals were injured with moderate wounds and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.