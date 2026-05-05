Trump says war with Iran could stretch 3 more weeks

US President Donald Trump said Monday that the war with Iran could continue for another two or three weeks.

"Time is not of the essence for us," Trump said in a phone interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, also declining to say whether the ceasefire with Iran had ended after reported Iranian fire toward the United Arab Emirates.

Asked whether Monday's hostilities signaled a renewed conflict, Trump said, "One way or the other, we win."

"We either make the right deal, or we win very easily," he said. "From the military standpoint, we've already won that. You know, you've heard me say it a million times, and other people say it: They had 159 ships, Hugh. Now, they have none. They're all at the bottom of the sea."

He added that the US on Monday "took out" eight small, fast vessels armed with machine guns. "We'll see what happens," he said.

Trump also said the US has "control" over the Strait of Hormuz, while warning of potential risks to maritime traffic.

"The one thing you can't stop is somebody's going to want to drop a little mine … and you happen to own a billion-dollar ship," he said. "I'm not sure you're going to be thrilled about sailing it."

He also said Iranian people "are getting some guns" to fight the government in Tehran, adding that "as soon as they have guns, they'll fight as well as anybody."

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf, as well as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement, with the truce later extended.