PENTAGON CHIEF: UNITED STATES AIMS TO PROTECT SHIPS FROM IRANS AGGRESSION

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Pentagon chief: United States aims to protect ships from Iran's aggression
Pentagon chief: United States aims to protect ships from Iran's aggression
United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth formally stated on Tuesday that the objective of the U.S. is to safeguard maritime transit from Iranian aggression, classifying the current operation within the Strait of Hormuz, designated as Project Freedom, as a temporary initiative.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday that the United States aims to protect shipping from Iranian aggression and its operation, Project Freedom, in the Strait of Hormuz is temporary.