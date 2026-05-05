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News World Pentagon chief: United States aims to protect ships from Iran's aggression

Pentagon chief: United States aims to protect ships from Iran's aggression

United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth formally stated on Tuesday that the objective of the U.S. is to safeguard maritime transit from Iranian aggression, classifying the current operation within the Strait of Hormuz, designated as Project Freedom, as a temporary initiative.

Reuters WORLD
Published May 05,2026
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PENTAGON CHIEF: UNITED STATES AIMS TO PROTECT SHIPS FROM IRANS AGGRESSION

U.S. Defense ⁠Secretary Pete ⁠Hegseth said on Tuesday ⁠that the United States aims ⁠to protect shipping ⁠from Iranian aggression and its operation, Project ⁠Freedom, in the Strait ⁠of ‌Hormuz ‌is ⁠temporary.