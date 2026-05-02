LEBANON DEATH TOLL IN ISRAELS LATEST OFFENSIVE REACHES 2,659

The death toll in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 has reached 2,659, with 8,183 others injured, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said 41 people were killed and 11 others injured in Israeli raids over the past 24 hours.

Israel launched the offensive in Lebanon following Hezbollah's retaliation linked to the Iran war. Besides the casualties, the attacks have displaced more than 1 million people.

A 10-day ceasefire that began on April 17 was later extended until mid-May, but Israel continues to violate it daily through airstrikes and the demolition of homes.

Israel also maintains what it describes as a "buffer zone" in southern Lebanon, saying it is meant to prevent attacks from Hezbollah. An earlier truce in Lebanon was reached in November 2024.