CHINA CONDEMNS TAIWANESE LEADERS TRIP TO ESWATINI AS LAUGHABLE STUNT

China on Saturday condemned Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's trip to Eswatini as a "laughable stunt," insisting that the visit has "just added yet another episode to the scandalous 'Taiwan independence' separatism."

"Just hours within the Yilan earthquake, Lai Ching-te ditched the people in Taiwan who were still reeling from the disaster and sneaked onto a foreign plane to 'smuggle' himself out of the island, squandering taxpayers' money and performing a laughable stunt in front of the world," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted Taiwan's Yilan County on Friday, with no immediate reports of damage to life or infrastructure.

Lai is said to arrived in Eswatini on Saturday on a private jet of Eswatini's king, days after he suspended the trip when several countries revoked overflight permits.

Taiwan's presidential office spokesperson Pan Men-an had linked the suspension of the trip to China. Beijing, however, did not comment on the development.

"I arrived in Eswatini today to affirm our longstanding friendship. Taiwan will never be deterred by external pressures. Our resolve & commitment are underpinned by the understanding that Taiwan will continue to engage with the world—no matter the challenges faced," Lai wrote on US social media platform X soon after his arrival.

This marks his second overseas visit since taking office in May 2024.

"The indignified act of Lai Ching-te and his like once again proves that the one-China principle has long been a basic norm in international relations and prevailing international consensus," the Chinese ministry spokesperson said.

"No matter how the DPP (Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party) authorities collude with external forces and keep those people nothing will ever change the fact that Taiwan is part of China," the spokesperson further said.

Beijing urged Eswatini and "some other individual countries" to see where the arc of history bends and stop serving as the prop of "Taiwan independence" separatists.

Eswatini, an absolute monarchy, is Taiwan's only diplomatic ally in Africa and one of 12 remaining diplomatic partners worldwide.

China considers Taiwan a "breakaway" province, while Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949.