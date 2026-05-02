Israel: 2 Gaza aid flotilla activists held for questioning

Israel on Saturday said it released most of the activists held after seizing a flotilla bound for Gaza, except two who were brought to the country for questioning.

The Foreign Ministry said, "Naval forces have detained two activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, which seeks to break the blockade on the Gaza Strip, have been brought to Israel and will be questioned."

The two activists have been identified as Thiago de Avila, a Brazilian national, and Saif Abu Keshek, a Spanish national.

Israeli media said the two will receive support from their consulates in Tel Aviv.

Israel attacked the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters on Thursday, and seized more than 20 vessels en route to Gaza with supplies. As many as 175 activists had been detained.

A Turkish Airlines flight carrying 59 activists from various countries, including 18 Turkish nationals, landed at Istanbul Airport late Friday after departing from Crete.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving the territory's 2.4 million people on the verge of starvation. It also launched a brutal two-year offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 people, and destroying the territory. A ceasefire was reached in October 2025, but restrictions on the entry of aid and breaches of the truce have continued.