Arsenal breeze past Fulham to open six-point gap over Man City

Arsenal opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Saturday ⁠with a comfortable ⁠3-0 win at home to Fulham, thanks to a first-half double from Viktor Gyokeres ⁠either side of a goal from Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners started brightly and with purpose, taking a deserved lead in the ninth minute when Saka put Raul Jimenez on his backside and laid the ball on ⁠a ⁠plate for Gyokeres to slot home.

Gyokeres returned the favour shortly before halftime, finding Saka who beat former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno at his near post to double the lead, ⁠before Gyokeres headed in Leandro Trossard's cross in added time.

Arsenal played within themselves in a sedate second half having wrapped up a win that puts them on ⁠76 ‌points ‌from 35 games, with second-placed ⁠Manchester City on ‌70 points from 33 games. Fulham are 10th ⁠with 48 points from ⁠35 games, three points behind ⁠west London rivals Brentford in sixth.







