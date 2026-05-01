Portugal’s main union calls general strike to protest labor reform

Portugal's largest trade union on Friday called a general strike for June 3 to protest planned labor reforms.

The General Confederation of Portuguese Workers (CGTP) announced the strike on International Workers' Day, with Secretary-General Tiago Oliveira urging workers to mobilize against what he described as a harmful labor package.

"We will hold a major general strike," Oliveira told public broadcaster RTP Noticias. "We will continue this path of protest, but also of struggle for a better life, demanding the withdrawal of the labor package."

The planned reforms, first approved in draft form last year by Portugal's minority center-right government, aim to update the labor code and address long-standing productivity challenges.

However, unions argue the measures would weaken worker protections by expanding outsourcing, limiting overtime compensation, making dismissals easier and attacking the right to strike.

The proposals have already sparked significant opposition. In December, unions organized the country's first general strike in more than a decade, accusing the government of favoring employers while workers face rising living costs. Large demonstrations have also taken place in recent weeks, drawing tens of thousands of protesters to the streets of Lisbon.

Oliveira said the reforms had not meaningfully changed despite months of criticism, warning they would increase job insecurity.

Meanwhile, the General Union of Workers (UGT) signaled a more cautious approach, saying it has not yet decided whether to join a strike while negotiations with the government continue.

UGT Secretary-General Mario Mourao told RTP that a protest has been ruled out but that the union would first assess the outcome of upcoming talks.

"We are still far from reaching an agreement," Mourao said, adding that the union would continue engaging both in negotiations and in parliament.



