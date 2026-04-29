UN warns of 'fragile' situation in southern Lebanon after deadly strikes

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric raised concerns Wednesday about the security situation in Lebanon, warning about "fragile" conditions, particularly in the south.

"Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that the situation in that country continues to be fragile and volatile, given the continuing insecurity, especially in the southern part of Lebanon," Dujarric told reporters.

His remarks came one day after three Lebanese Civil Defense workers were trapped under rubble after an Israeli strike during a rescue mission in southern Lebanon.

"The incident underscores the risk faced by civilians, including emergency and humanitarian workers," said Dujarric.

Citing the World Health Organization (WHO), Dujarric said the number of attacks on health care workers has climbed to 149, with 100 deaths and 233 injured since the start of the conflict.

"Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure and health workers are not only unacceptable, they are against international humanitarian law," he added.

A ceasefire that began April 17 and was later extended until May 17 continues to be violated, with Israel carrying out strikes that have caused casualties and widespread destruction of homes in dozens of villages in southern Lebanon.

According to official Lebanese figures, the Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed at least 2,534 people, wounded 7,863 and displaced more than 1.6 million.