UN chief welcomes extension of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, urges full compliance

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the extension of a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, calling on all sides to fully respect the agreement and halt further violence, his spokesman said Friday.

Guterres "welcomes the announcement yesterday of a three-week extension of the cessation of hostilities, arrangements agreed to by the Lebanese government and Israel," Stephane Dujarric told the reporters.

His remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon had been extended by three weeks following ambassador-level talks at the White House.

Dujarric said Guterres "urges all to fully respect the cessation of hostilities and to cease further attacks."