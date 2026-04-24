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News World UN chief welcomes extension of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, urges full compliance

UN chief welcomes extension of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, urges full compliance

On Friday, a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that the UN chief welcomed the extension of a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, urging all parties to fully respect the agreement and cease further violence.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published April 24,2026
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UN CHIEF WELCOMES EXTENSION OF ISRAEL-LEBANON CEASEFIRE, URGES FULL COMPLIANCE

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the extension of a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, calling on all sides to fully respect the agreement and halt further violence, his spokesman said Friday.

Guterres "welcomes the announcement yesterday of a three-week extension of the cessation of hostilities, arrangements agreed to by the Lebanese government and Israel," Stephane Dujarric told the reporters.

His remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon had been extended by three weeks following ambassador-level talks at the White House.

Dujarric said Guterres "urges all to fully respect the cessation of hostilities and to cease further attacks."