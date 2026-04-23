Putin says internet disruptions in Russian cities linked to anti-terror operations

Disruptions in internet services are linked to "operational measures" aimed at preventing terrorist attacks in Russia and ensuring people's safety, which is always the priority, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, commenting for the first time on internet restrictions implemented gradually by the authorities since last year.

Speaking at a government meeting in Moscow focused on the development of Russia's Arctic Zone and the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, Putin stated that internet service disruptions are related to operational measures aimed at preventing terrorist attacks.

"What people are encountering in large cities—not often, but, unfortunately, this does happen—I mean, certain problems and disruptions in internet operation in large metropolitan areas.

"And, of course, if this is related to operational work to prevent terrorist acts-and we know that, unfortunately, we sometimes miss such attacks-then ensuring the safety of people will always be the priority," Putin said.

Since 2024, Russian authorities have increasingly implemented technical measures that can slow down or temporarily restrict internet access in certain regions.

These measures have been justified on security grounds, specifically in response to Ukraine's drone attacks and other perceived threats.

They have, however, raised concerns among businesses and residents about their impact on communications, digital services, and daily economic activity.

Putin noted that in such circumstances, it is difficult to strike a balance between informing the public about restrictions and maintaining the secrecy required for operational activities.

Putin instructed that solutions be considered to ensure close coordination between law enforcement agencies and civilian structures in order to find optimal approaches.