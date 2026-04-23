Over 2,500 issued evacuation orders in northeastern Japan due to wildfires

More than 2,500 people have been ordered to evacuate a town in northeastern Japan's Iwate Prefecture as two wildfires continue burning for a second consecutive day.

The first fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Kozuchi district of Otsuchi town, spreading to multiple buildings and nearby woodland, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Firefighters found several structures already burned upon arrival.

A second blaze erupted later that day in a mountainous area of the Kirikiri district, about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) away, close to residential areas.

As of 6 am Thursday (2100GMT), about 200 hectares had burned as firefighters raced to contain both fires, according to town officials.

Town authorities said no one has been reported unable to evacuate safely, though one woman was injured in a fall at an evacuation center.

The government set up an information liaison center on Thursday morning in response.



