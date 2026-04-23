Mexican president weighs action after reported CIA role in raid

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday she is considering possible measures against the northern state of Chihuahua after reports that CIA agents took part in a drug lab raid without federal approval.

"There cannot be agents from any US government institution operating in the Mexican field," Sheinbaum said during her morning briefing, adding that such actions fall outside existing bilateral security agreements, according to PBS News.

She also confirmed that Mexico has delivered a diplomatic note to the United States following the incident, in which two US officials and two Mexican investigators were killed in a vehicle crash after an operation targeting clandestine drug laboratories near the US border.

The CIA's involvement in the raid was confirmed Tuesday by a US official and two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Sheinbaum said the Mexican army participated in the operation but stressed that the federal government had not been informed of any US presence.

She also rejected suggestions that the incident reflects a new policy by US President Donald Trump, who has pushed for tougher action against drug cartels, calling such intervention "unnecessary."

Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch later said that while Mexico maintains information-sharing with the US, foreign "agents have never been in the field with us."

Sheinbaum said she has requested full details from the US ambassador and plans to speak with Chihuahua Gov. Maria Eugenia Campos.

"It is very important that something like this not be allowed to go unaddressed," she said.