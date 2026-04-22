Trump says Iran wants to keep Strait of Hormuz closed to ‘save face’

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Iran wants to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed to "save face."

"Iran doesn't want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 Million Dollars a day (which is, therefore, what they are losing if it is closed!). They only say they want it closed because I have it totally blockaded (closed!), so they merely want to 'save face'," Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social.

"People approached me four days ago, saying, 'Sir, Iran wants to open up the Strait, immediately.' But if we do that, there can never be a Deal with Iran, unless we blow up the rest of their Country, their leaders included!"

Earlier Tuesday, Trump announced that Washington would extend its ceasefire with Iran to allow time for Tehran to prepare a "unified proposal" following a request by Pakistani officials.

Pakistan hosted talks between the US and Iran on April 11-12 after brokering a two-week ceasefire on April 8, which had been set to expire Wednesday evening Washington time.

Efforts for another round of negotiations are underway, though uncertainty remains.