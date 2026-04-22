Italy reiterates call for deal to ensure safe reopening of Strait of Hormuz

Italy's foreign minister reiterated Wednesday his country's call for an agreement to ensure the safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and stressed the priority of achieving a lasting ceasefire in Lebanon.

During a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Antonio Tajani said he encouraged his counterpart to work quickly toward a constructive solution to the crisis involving Iran and to relaunch positive relations with neighboring Gulf countries.

"It is essential to reach an agreement swiftly on a ceasefire that ensures the safe reopening of the Strait of #Hormuz and confirms the exclusively civilian nature of the Iranian nuclear program," he wrote on US social media company X after the phone conversation.

Tajani noted that he also stressed the priority of achieving a lasting ceasefire in Lebanon, urging all parties to commit concretely to a stable and shared peace.

"Italy is ready to contribute actively to supporting dialogue and strengthening stability in Lebanon and throughout the region," he added.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington would extend its ceasefire with Iran to allow time for Tehran to prepare a "unified proposal" following a request by Pakistani officials.

The ceasefire with Iran, initially announced earlier this month, was set to expire Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel took effect Friday.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the following day that Israel intends to maintain control over all areas it occupied in southern Lebanon during its latest offensive.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed some 2,300 people, wounded more than 7,500 and displaced over 1 million, according to official figures.