London faces major travel delays as Tube drivers set to go on strike

A strike by London Underground drivers is set to cause widespread disruption across the UK capital over four days, after last-minute talks failed to take place.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are set to walk out in two 24-hour periods starting at midday on Tuesday.

The action is expected to significantly reduce services, as half of London's Tube drivers belong to the RMT and are expected to take part.

Transport authorities say the staggered timing of the walkouts will amplify disruption, affecting commuters and visitors throughout much of the week.

The dispute centers on proposed changes to working patterns.

Transport for London (TfL) has offered drivers a voluntary four-day working week, which it says would align the Underground with other rail operators while improving reliability without increasing costs.

However, the RMT has rejected the proposal.

"We have approached negotiations with TfL in good faith throughout this entire process," RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said in a statement.

"But despite our best efforts, TfL seems unwilling to make any concessions in a bid to avert strike action. This is extremely disappointing and has baffled our negotiators," he noted.

"The approach of TfL is not one which leads to industrial peace and will infuriate our members who want to see a negotiated settlement to this avoidable dispute," he added.

Aslef Union, by contrast, supports the proposal, describing it as beneficial for drivers, offering more time off in exchange for minor changes.

TfL says participation in the new working arrangements would be optional, with no reduction in contractual hours.





