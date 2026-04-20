US Embassy renews Iraq travel warning, urges citizens there to 'leave now'

The US Embassy in Baghdad renewed its warning Monday against traveling to Iraq, calling on Americans already in Iraq to "leave now."

"Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. Leave now if you are there," the embassy said in a security alert.

It warned that Iran-aligned militias in Iraq continue to plan further attacks targeting US citizens and American-linked interests across the country, including in northern Iraq.

"Some elements associated with the Iraqi government continue to actively provide political, financial, and operational cover for these terrorist militias," the embassy said.

Iraqi airspace has reopened, with limited commercial flights now operating, the mission said, noting that Americans considering air travel should remain aware of ongoing risks from missiles, drones, and rockets.

"U.S. Mission Iraq remains open while on ordered departure to assist U.S. citizens in Iraq," it said.

"Do not attempt to come to the Embassy in Baghdad or the Consulate General in Erbil in light of significant security risks," the embassy added, calling on US citizens to contact officials in the embassy and consulate via electronic means.

The renewed warning comes amid regional hostilities after the US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran on Feb. 28. In response, Iran retaliated with strikes on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

The war has been on hold since the parties announced a two-week ceasefire on April 8, mediated by Pakistan.





