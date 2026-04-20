Trump says Iran deal to be signed 'today' in Islamabad

US President Donald Trump told Fox News reporter Maria Bartiromo that an agreement with Iran would be signed "today" in Islamabad, Pakistan.

It was not immediately clear what timeframe he was referring to, as it is unclear when the call with Bartiromo took place.

Trump warned that if no deal was signed, he would "blow up every single power plant and bridge in Iran."

Iran has neither confirmed the claim nor announced a decision to send a delegation to Islamabad. However, Pakistani sources told the New York Post that Tehran was "willing for a second round," but that "no decision has been taken about" it.

Trump announced Sunday that US representatives, including Vice President JD Vance, envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would travel to Islamabad for a new round of negotiations.

Pakistan hosted the first direct high-level US-Iran engagement on April 11-12, the first such contact since the two countries severed diplomatic ties in 1979, but those talks ended without a breakthrough.