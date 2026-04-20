Spain says Israel applying ‘Gaza strategy’ in Lebanon

Spain's foreign minister said Monday that Israel is applying the same military strategy in southern Lebanon as in Gaza, while insisting it cannot maintain normal relations with the European Union amid ongoing human rights violations.

Jose Manuel Albares told public broadcaster RTVE that the situation in Lebanon reflects a pattern of "preventing normal life for Lebanese citizens, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, the blatant violation of international law, orders for the forced displacement of the population so they cannot return, as well as attacks by both sides on the UN force in Lebanon."

All of this, according to the minister, points to Israel seeking control over part of a sovereign state.

"This would be very serious for the stability of the Middle East and for Israel's own security," Albares warned, adding that Israel "is leading the Middle East toward a perpetual war."

He also reiterated Spain's push for the EU to suspend its Association Agreement with Israel, which he will argue for at Tuesday's foreign ministers' meeting.

"Israel has to understand that it cannot have a normal relationship when human rights are being flagrantly violated," he added.

NO ROLE IN HORMUZ



Turning to the broader regional conflict, Albares said Spain will not participate in any military operation in the Strait of Hormuz, where tensions remain high despite a temporary ceasefire between Iran, the US and Israel.

"We are not going to take part in any military operation in the strait," he said, adding that Spain favors diplomatic solutions.

Last week, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK and France would lead a "peaceful and defensive" multinational mission to protect the strait once fighting in the region ends.

Albares called for the waterway to return to being "a free, safe and open passage for all vessels without discrimination," but said any future verification mechanism should be led by the United Nations.

Albares warned of rising military tensions between Iran and the United States and urged Iran to take part in peace talks in Pakistan to avoid further escalation.