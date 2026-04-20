Iran will not accept anything beyond international law: Deputy foreign minister

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tehran will not accept any terms beyond international law in its dealings with the US.

Speaking in an interview with state broadcaster IRIB, Khatibzadeh said: "Time should not place Iran under pressure."

He added that Iranian officials, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, have already presented what he described as "fair and practical proposals" within the framework of Iran's legal rights.

Khatibzadeh also said many statements by US officials are aimed at domestic audiences and influencing markets, rather than reflecting a consistent policy approach.

He stressed that Iran's strategy is not shaped by US rhetoric, whether positive or negative, and reiterated that Tehran "will not accept anything beyond international law."

The deputy minister also emphasized that diplomacy remains the only viable path to resolving crises, calling on the United States to abandon what he described as a "maximalist approach" and engage with Iran on the basis of mutual respect.