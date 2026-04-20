Bangladesh seeks Iran’s support as vessel blocked in Strait of Hormuz

Bangladesh has requested Iran to facilitate the safe passage of its vessel through the Strait of Hormuz, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

The Bangladesh-flagged vessel, Banglar Joyjatra, has been blocked, despite Iran having earlier allowed ships from the friendly nation to pass through the crucial trade route.

The request was made by Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman during a meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye.

Rahman requested the Iranian diplomat to use his offices to facilitate the safe passage of the vessel through the Strait of Hormuz.

"We were very thankful when Iran included Bangladesh among the six countries whose vessels would be permitted to cross Hormuz," Rahman said.

During the meeting, Rahman reiterated Bangladesh's consistent and balanced position on the ongoing developments, underscoring the "importance of restraint by all parties and the resolution of differences through dialogue and diplomacy."

Iran's ambassador to Dhaka, Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi, on April 1 expressed the country's dissatisfaction with Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry statement regarding the US-Israeli war on Iran.

He said Iran would have preferred Bangladesh to condemn the aggression against Iran, calling it a violation of the UN Charter.

Later, on April 5 in Dhaka, Foreign Minister Rahman met the Iranian ambassador, requesting safe passage for Banglar Joyjatra as well as another Bangladesh-bound vessel carrying crude oil.

Bangladesh is facing a serious fuel crisis, with long queues of vehicles at gas stations.

The government raised fuel and household gas prices on Sunday.





