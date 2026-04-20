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News World 6 injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

6 injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Lebanese media reported Monday that an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon injured six people, violating a U.S.-sponsored ceasefire.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published April 20,2026
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6 INJURED IN ISRAELI STRIKE IN SOUTHERN LEBANON DESPITE CEASEFIRE

Six people were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a town in southern Lebanon on Monday, despite a US-sponsored ceasefire, Lebanese media reported.

The National News Agency, citing the Health Ministry, said the strike targeted the town of Qaqqaiyat al-Jisr in the Nabatieh district.

Since March 2, Israel has carried out an offensive in Lebanon that has killed around 2,300 people, wounded more than 7,500, and displaced over 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.