6 injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Six people were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a town in southern Lebanon on Monday, despite a US-sponsored ceasefire, Lebanese media reported.

The National News Agency, citing the Health Ministry, said the strike targeted the town of Qaqqaiyat al-Jisr in the Nabatieh district.

Since March 2, Israel has carried out an offensive in Lebanon that has killed around 2,300 people, wounded more than 7,500, and displaced over 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.