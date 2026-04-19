Trump spoke to Pakistani army chief, Iranian negotiators: Report

US President Donald Trump spoke to Pakistani army chief Gen. Asim Munir as well as Iranian negotiators this week, US media reported.

The call with Munir and the Iranian side came during the Pakistani army chief's three-day trip to Tehran, beginning Wednesday, the Axios outlet reported, citing unnamed US officials.

"Pakistani army chief Asim Munir held mediation talks between the US and Iran in Tehran this week, and US officials said Trump spoke by phone at least once with Munir and the Iranians," according to the report.

Munir met both civil and military leaders in Iran, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam ul Anbiya headquarters.

The report of the call came as Trump held a White House Situation Room meeting on Saturday to discuss the situation after the renewed closure of the Strait of Hormuz, with a two-week fragile ceasefire set to expire on April 22, and no final date set for a new meeting between US and Iranian negotiators.

During Munir's trip to Tehran, Iran declared the key waterway open, but closed it again on Saturday after Trump said the US blockade of Iranian ports would continue.

Pakistani, US, and Iranian sources believe that a second round of talks is expected to take place in Islamabad as early as next week.

There is no official announcement from any of the sides about the timeframe for the next round of talks.

Pakistan hosted the highest-level engagement between the US and Iran on April 11 and 12, the first since 1979, but the talks remained inconclusive.

The second round of talks is likely to involve their technical-level teams.

Pakistan government sources earlier said that the technical teams are expected to meet in Islamabad "most probably on Monday" to finalize an agreement between the two sides.



