Venezuela’s interim president urges US to remove sanctions

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez on Wednesday urged the US to remove all sanctions imposed on her country, according to Venezuelan media.

"We insist to President (Donald) Trump that already Venezuela sanctions must cease so that all investments can be developed fully," Rodriguez said in a meeting with a US delegation led by Kyle Haustveit, an official from the US Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, in the capital Caracas.

She said that they have the necessary maturity to establish strong cooperation with Washington in the hydrocarbons sector and expressed hope for establishing a long-term energy partnership.

"We reiterate the need to advance towards a Venezuela free of sanctions, as a means of providing institutional legal certainty to investors coming to our country-a setting where they are guaranteed sustained investment over time and a forward-looking perspective," Rodriguez also on US social media company X.

The meeting was also attended by US Chargé d'Affaires Laura Dogu, Hydrocarbons Minister Paula Henao, state oil company (PDVSA) President Hector Obregón, Vice President for the Economy Calixto Ortega, and Deputy Foreign Minister for North America Oliver Blanco.