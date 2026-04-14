Turkish, Pakistani foreign ministers discuss talks between US, Iran

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar on Tuesday discussed the talks between the US and Iran.

Fidan and Dar also discussed the steps to be taken in the coming days in a phone call, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

More than 3,300 people have been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes in Iran since Feb. 28, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets before a two-week ceasefire was announced last week.

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks ended early Sunday without any agreement.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Saudi Arabia and Türkiye ahead of a possible second round of talks in Islamabad to end the US-Israel war amid a fragile two-week ceasefire, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Pakistan, after securing a two-week ceasefire last week, hosted rare in-person talks between Washington and Tehran on Saturday, which concluded without an agreement.

Two Pakistani government sources familiar with the mediation told Anadolu that a second round of talks is expected to take place in Islamabad "very soon" at Pakistan's invitation.