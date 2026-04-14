Atletico edge Barca on aggregate to secure Champions League semi-final spot

Atletico Madrid reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in nine years ⁠despite a 2-1 ⁠home defeat by Barcelona in a thrilling encounter on Tuesday, advancing 3-2 on aggregate after ⁠their 2-0 first-leg win at the Camp Nou.

Barca struck twice in the first half to level the tie. Lamine Yamal capitalised on a Clement Lenglet error to open the scoring in the fourth minute, finishing neatly ⁠past ⁠goalkeeper Juan Musso after Ferran Torres set him up.

Torres then made it 2-0 in the 24th minute, racing clear onto Dani Olmo's pass and driving the ball into the top corner.

Barcelona dominated ⁠possession after the break and had a third effort ruled out for offside against Torres, while Pedri and Gavi controlled midfield.

Barca finished with 10 men after a last-man ⁠challenge ‌brought a ‌red card for defender ⁠Eric Garcia and ‌Atletico held on to secure a place in the ⁠last four against Arsenal ⁠or Sporting who play on ⁠Wednesday with the London side leading 1-0.





