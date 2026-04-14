Top Ukrainian diplomat stresses importance of unblocking $106B loan for Kyiv, Europe

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Tuesday stressed the importance of a €90 billion (over $106 billion) loan for Kyiv by the EU to ensure continued support for his country, as well as the protection of Europe from Russia.

"I stressed the importance of unblocking €90 billion loan to ensure continued support for Ukraine and protection of Europe from the Russian threat," Sybiha said through the US social media platform X, following a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Describing that he had a "very good" call with Kallas, Sybiha said they discussed the European agenda and their need to "maintain unity and momentum" in advancing key decisions that strengthen their "common security and resilience."

Sybiha further said he and Kallas also exchanged views on the results of the recent parliamentary election held in Hungary and their implications for Europe's strength.

"On the Middle East, we agreed on the importance of coordinated international efforts to ensure stability in the region. We also underscored the need to protect civilians and prevent further escalation," Sybiha added.

EU leaders agreed at a European Council meeting in December last year to finance Ukraine a €90 billion loan package for 2026 and 2027 following weeks of intense negotiations.

However, the loan remains blocked by Hungary, which, under outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is demanding that Ukraine restore Russian oil transit through the Druzhba oil pipeline before lifting its veto on its disbursement.

Hungary has accused Ukraine of deliberately halting oil deliveries from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, while Kyiv argues the transit was stopped due to damage caused by a Russian strike.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that repairs for the Druzhba pipeline will be completed "this spring" and that "a lot" has already been done in this regard.

Peter Magyar, leader of Hungary's opposition Tisza Party, held a wide lead over Orban in the country's parliamentary elections on Sunday, according to the National Election Office. Orban later conceded defeat, saying: "We will serve our nation from the opposition."





