RUSSIAN MISSILE KILLS FIVE IN UKRAINES DNIPRO, OFFICIALS SAY

This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on April 14, 2026, shows an injured man lying at the site of an air attack in Dnipro, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

A Russian missile strike on Tuesday killed at least ⁠five civilians ⁠in Ukraine's southeast city of Dnipro, and injured over two dozen more, ⁠Ukrainian officials said.

"These were civilians who were simply driving down the road in their cars. People who were going about their business, heading home to their families," Ukraine's infrastructure minister ⁠Oleksiy ⁠Kuleba said on the Telegram app.

An infrastructure facility was damaged in the strike, according to prosecutors.

At least 10 people hospitalised were in a severe ⁠condition, the regional governor Oleksandr Ganzha added on Telegram. One of the victims, a 40-year-old man, died in the hospital, he said.

A ⁠video ‌shared ‌by officials showed ⁠cars with traces ‌of blood and damage from debris. A ⁠shop nearby had ⁠its floor-to-ceiling windows blown out.























