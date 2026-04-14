EU sees no current fuel shortages, but warns of jet fuel supply risks

The European Union has no immediate fuel shortages, but supply issues could emerge in the near future, particularly for jet fuel, a European Commission spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Responding to a recent report suggesting that European airlines have urged the European Union to step in with emergency measures to tackle the repercussions from the Iran war, including widespread airspace closures and mounting concerns over jet fuel shortages, European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said there is currently "no evidence" of fuel shortages across the bloc.

However, she cautioned that the situation could evolve, with aviation fuel posing the most pressing concern.

"Supply issues could occur in the near future, in particular for jet fuel. The jet fuel situation remains our primary concern at the moment," she said.

Itkonen noted that EU authorities are closely coordinating with member states and industry stakeholders to monitor developments in real time.

An Energy Union Task Force meeting held last week confirmed that crude oil supplies to EU refineries remain stable, with no immediate need to release additional strategic stocks, she added.