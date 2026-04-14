Philippines seeks US nod to buy more oil from Russia

The Philippines is waiting for a response from the US on whether to buy more Russian oil, a top official said Tuesday, as the Southeast Asian country remains under an energy emergency.

"We have communicated with the Department of Foreign Affairs for another window or extension of the lifting of the embargo," Philippine energy secretary Sharon Garin told reporters in Manila.

Manila has formally submitted the request to Washington, Garin said, adding that the Philippines is awaiting a response.

"We are very positive," said Garin about the US response when responding to a question about whether Manila was in touch with Washington regarding the purchase of Russian oil.

Amid its war with Iran, the US has granted a 30-day waiver for international purchases of Russian oil, which is under sanctions by Washington and its western allies due to the war in Ukraine.

The Southeast Asian nation was the first country globally to impose an energy emergency to fight oil shortages due to the US-Israeli war with Iran, which halted on April 08 after a 14-day ceasefire was reached.

Last month, the Philippines purchased a total of 2.48 million barrels of Russian crude oil.

The Southeast Asian country imports 90% of its oil from the Middle East and paid $16 billion for oil in 2024.