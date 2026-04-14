KREMLIN ON TRUMPS JESUS-LIKE IMAGE: NO COMMENT

The Kremlin declined to comment on Tuesday about U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump's social media ⁠post of an AI-generated image of himself as a ⁠Jesus-like figure.

In the painting-like image, Trump holds a glowing orb in one hand and uses his other hand to touch a seemingly sick man ⁠on the forehead. ⁠The Statue of Liberty, fireworks, a fighter jet and eagles could be seen in the background.

"I really would prefer not ⁠to comment on this at all, so I will leave this without comment," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when ⁠asked ‌about ‌the image by ⁠Reuters.

Trump ‌denied the image was intended to ⁠show him as ⁠a Jesus-like figure.





















