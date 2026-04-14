KREMLIN ON TRUMPS JESUS-LIKE IMAGE: NO COMMENT

The Kremlin declined to comment on Tuesday about U.S. President Donald Trump's social media post of an AI-generated image of himself as a Jesus-like figure.
In the painting-like image, Trump holds a glowing orb in one hand and uses his other hand to touch a seemingly sick man on the forehead. The Statue of Liberty, fireworks, a fighter jet and eagles could be seen in the background.
"I really would prefer not to comment on this at all, so I will leave this without comment," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the image by Reuters.
Trump denied the image was intended to show him as a Jesus-like figure.