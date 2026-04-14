China says US blockade of Iran ports is 'dangerous and irresponsible'

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that a U.S. blockade ⁠of Iranian ⁠ports is "dangerous and irresponsible", warning it would only aggravate tensions.

Foreign ministry ⁠spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that despite a temporary ceasefire agreed by relevant parties, the United States had increased military deployments and imposed a ⁠targeted blockade, ⁠a move that would exacerbate the conflict, undermine the fragile truce and further jeopardise the safety of navigation through the strait.

China ⁠urges all parties to respect the ceasefire, stay committed to dialogue and peace talks, take practical steps to ease ⁠regional ‌tensions ‌and restore normal ⁠passage in ‌the strait as soon as possible, Guo ⁠added.

























