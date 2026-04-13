Trump says Iranian 'fast-attack' ships that come close to US blockade will be eliminated

U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Monday that any Iranian "fast-attack" ships that go near a U.S. ⁠maritime blockade on Iran ⁠would be eliminated.

Trump made the threat shortly after the U.S. blockade on vessels entering and departing Iran was ⁠due to come into effect at 1400 GMT on Monday.

Describing Iran's navy as "completely obliterated" during the six-week-long war between the U.S. and Iran, Trump posted on Truth Social: "What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, 'fast attack ships,' because we did not consider them much of a threat."

"Warning: If any ⁠of ⁠these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. It is quick and brutal," Trump wrote.

Trump was referring to the dozens of U.S. strikes ⁠carried out against suspected drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific since September in a campaign that has killed at least 110 people.

Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, cutting off a vital waterway that normally carries about a fifth ⁠of global ‌oil and ‌liquefied natural gas supplies, in ⁠retaliation for U.S.-Israeli strikes.

Iran's conventional ‌navy has largely been destroyed but Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps still have ⁠plenty of options including fast-attack craft, ⁠mini submarines, mines and even jet skis packed ⁠with explosives, said Tom Sharpe, a retired Royal Navy commander, last month.







