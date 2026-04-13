Macron says France, UK to host conference on Hormuz navigation mission

France will organize a conference with the UK in the coming days to bring together countries willing to contribute to a multinational mission aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the French president said on Monday.

Emmanuel Macron said on the US social media platform X that the initiative would focus on establishing a "peaceful multinational mission" to secure maritime routes through the strategic waterway, emphasizing that the effort would be "strictly defensive" and separate from parties involved in the conflict.

He added that the mission is intended to be deployed "as soon as circumstances permit."

The announcement comes as part of broader French efforts to push for a diplomatic resolution to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Macron stressed that "no effort must be spared" to achieve a swift and lasting settlement through diplomacy, calling for a framework that would allow all parties in the region to live in peace and security.

He underlined that any durable solution must address key issues, including Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile activities, its regional actions, and the urgent need to restore "free and unimpeded navigation" in the Strait of Hormuz.

Macron also pointed to the importance of stabilizing Lebanon, saying the country must return to a path of peace with full respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Reaffirming France's position, he said Paris stands ready to "play its full part" in diplomatic and security efforts, as it has sought to do since the early days of the conflict.





