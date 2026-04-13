Israeli opposition leader congratulates Magyar on victory in Hungarian elections

Peter Magyar, leader of the opposition Tisza party, celebrates, after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban conceded defeat in the parliamentary election, in Budapest, Hungary, April 12, 2026. (REUTERS)

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on Sunday congratulated Peter Magyar on his victory in Hungary's general elections.

"Congratulations to Magyar Peter and the Tisza Party on their victory in the Hungarian elections!" Lapid wrote on the US social media company X.

"The relations between Israel and Hungary will continue to deepen and strengthen. Best of luck!," he added.

Hungary's opposition Tisza Party is poised to win parliamentary elections with 68.84% of the vote and 137 seats, with 81% of ballots counted, according to unofficial results.

Opposition leader Peter held a wide lead against incumbent Premier Viktor Orban from early on, according to the National Election Office.

Hungary's far-right Orban conceded defeat, saying: "We will serve our nation from opposition."

"Prime Minister Viktor Orban has just called to congratulate us on our victory," Magyar said on US social media platform X.