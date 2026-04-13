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News World Czech PM Babis congratulates Hungary's Magyar on election victory

Czech PM Babis congratulates Hungary's Magyar on election victory

Reuters WORLD
Published April 13,2026
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CZECH PM BABIS CONGRATULATES HUNGARYS MAGYAR ON ELECTION VICTORY
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (REUTERS File Photo)

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, a backer of ⁠Hungary's ⁠Viktor Orban, congratulated Peter Magyar on his election victory ⁠on Monday and pledged cooperation.

"Facing such a strong opponent as Viktor Orban was never easy, yet he earned ⁠the ⁠trust of the majority of Hungarians and carries great hopes and expectations," Babis said on X.

"He ⁠must not disappoint. I respect the election result and look forward to our cooperation, ⁠because ‌the ‌relationship between Hungary ⁠and ‌Czech Republic is close, and ⁠I will ⁠always work constructively ⁠with whoever voters choose."