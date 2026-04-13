CZECH PM BABIS CONGRATULATES HUNGARYS MAGYAR ON ELECTION VICTORY

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, a backer of Hungary's Viktor Orban, congratulated Peter Magyar on his election victory on Monday and pledged cooperation.
"Facing such a strong opponent as Viktor Orban was never easy, yet he earned the trust of the majority of Hungarians and carries great hopes and expectations," Babis said on X.
"He must not disappoint. I respect the election result and look forward to our cooperation, because the relationship between Hungary and Czech Republic is close, and I will always work constructively with whoever voters choose."