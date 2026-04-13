CANADA CONGRATULATES HUNGARYS OPPOSITION LEADER ON ELECTION VICTORY

Canada congratulated opposition leader Peter Magyar's victory in Hungary's parliamentary elections Sunday, which ended Viktor Orban's 16-year tenure as prime minister.

"Congratulations to Peter Magyar on a decisive election victory in Hungary," Carney said in a post on the US social media company X's platform.

Saying that "the Hungarian people have chosen a new path," Carney also expressed his readiness to work with the new Hungarian leader and other European allies "to deepen our cooperation in trade, defence, and security."

In a separate post, Foreign Minister Anita Anand echoed Carney's remarks.

"The people of Hungary have made their choice in a decisive election, setting a new course for the country," she said.

Anand congratulated Magyar and expressed her desire to work with the new Hungarian government "to deepen our cooperation in trade, defence, and security."

Hungary's opposition Tisza party is poised to win the parliamentary elections with 68.84% of the vote and 137 seats with 81% of the ballots counted, according to unofficial results.

Magyar held a wide lead against incumbent Orban from early on, according to the National Election Office.

Orban later conceded defeat, saying: "We will serve our nation from the opposition."

"Prime Minister Viktor Orban has just called to congratulate us on our victory," Magyar said on X.



