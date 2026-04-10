Ecuador to raise customs duties on Colombia to 100%

Ecuador announced Thursday that it will increase customs duties on imports from neighboring Colombia to 100% from 50% previously starting May 1.

The move comes as Ecuador's Ministry of Production criticized Colombia for not taking sufficient measures to combat drug trafficking and ensure border security.

"After noting the lack of implementation of concrete and effective measures regarding border security on the part of Colombia, Ecuador is obliged to take sovereign actions," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the duty increase was needed to encourage stronger action against drug trafficking along the border.

"For Ecuador, security, as well as the fight against corruption and drug trafficking, are a non-negotiable priority," the ministry said. "This measure reaffirms the country's commitment to protecting its citizens and safeguarding the integrity of its territory."

Trade tensions between Colombia and Ecuador, which have longstanding commercial ties, began with a 30% tariff imposed on Feb. 1. Ecuador later raised the rate to 50% as of March 1.

In response, the Colombian government announced that it had suspended electricity exports to Ecuador starting Feb. 1 after Quito imposed tariffs. It also announced a 30% tariff on select Ecuadorian products.

Ecuador retaliated by increasing the transit fee for oil belonging to Colombia's state-owned company Ecopetrol through Petroecuador's pipelines from $3 to $30 per barrel.

In recent years, bilateral trade between the two countries has hovered around $2.8 billion, with Ecuador recording a trade deficit of approximately $900 million.

Diplomatic tensions have also escalated between Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa over differing approaches to tackling drug trafficking groups in border regions.



