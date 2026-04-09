Trump’s threats to withdraw US from NATO are 'reckless’: Lawmaker

US Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi on Wednesday warned President Donald Trump that any attempt to withdraw the United States from NATO without congressional approval would violate federal law and jeopardize national security.

In a letter sent following Trump's White House closed-door meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Krishnamoorthi expressed "deep concern" over the president's recent rhetoric questioning US participation in the alliance.

The Democrat emphasized that Congress has already passed binding legislation prohibiting a president from unilaterally exiting NATO without the consent of two-thirds of the Senate or an act of Congress.

"Any unilateral U.S. exit from NATO would be both strategically reckless and blatantly illegal under current law. Moreover, your rhetoric on this issue risks strengthening our adversaries at the expense of our own security," he wrote.

He also cautioned that even raising doubts about the US commitment to NATO could weaken the alliance's deterrent power at a time of heightened global instability.

"I strongly urge you to reverse course and recognize the clear requirements of U.S. law. We must strengthen—not weaken or question—the alliances that have preserved peace and security for generations," the lawmaker concluded.

Trump said Wednesday that NATO failed to support the US during its war with Iran.

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump believes NATO was "tested, and they failed" during the Iran war.





