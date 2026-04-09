Iraq, Pakistan discuss efforts to secure ceasefire, end war in region

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has discussed with his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar efforts to secure a ceasefire and end the war in the region, according to Iraq's Foreign Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said Hussein spoke by phone with Dar on Wednesday evening to review the latest efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement.

Hussein praised Pakistan's role in helping forge understandings that could pave the way for negotiations in the coming days.

He also stressed the need to intensify coordination and remove any obstacles that could hinder preparations for talks, saying continued efforts are essential to boosting the chances of de-escalation and restoring stability in the region.

The developments came a day after the United States and Iran announced a ceasefire agreement aimed at paving the way for a final deal to end a war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran on Feb. 28.

While Iranian and Pakistani officials said the agreement also included Lebanon, Israel insisted that Lebanon was not part of the ceasefire and launched a wide wave of airstrikes across the country on Wednesday, killing over 250 people.





