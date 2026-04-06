Zelenskyy says Ukraine offered Russia an energy truce

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Kyiv has proposed a mutual halt to attacks on the energy sector with Russia.

"If Russia is ready to stop strikes on our energy sector, we will be ready to respond in kind. This is our proposal — conveyed through the Americans — and the Russian side has it," he said.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine is also working "substantively" with the American side on documents, preparing its proposals and strengthening the framework on security guarantees.

"Security guarantees are the key to truly ending the war, to achieving a lasting peace, and to creating the political and legal conditions necessary to bring the war to an end and to build public trust in the process," he said.

He emphasized that Kyiv remains in contact with the US virtually every day at multiple levels to "ensure there is a result."

"There is currently a lot of skepticism about diplomacy — not only here — regarding Russia's war against Ukraine. But the outcome, and whether there will be one at all, depends on all participants in the diplomatic process," Zelenskyy added.

Earlier this year, Russia and Ukraine held several rounds of US-mediated peace talks. The process was interrupted by the US decision to launch a military operation in the Middle East.