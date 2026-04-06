Switzerland to summon Israeli ambassador over death penalty law for Palestinians

Switzerland's Foreign Ministry will summon Israel's ambassador in response to the Israeli parliament's approval on March 30 of a death penalty law for Palestinians convicted of fatal attacks.

According to a report in Blick, the introduction of the death penalty by Israel has drawn strong criticism internationally, including from Switzerland.

As a response to the Israeli parliament's decision, Switzerland is expected to summon Israel's ambassador, Tibor Schlosser, to the Foreign Ministry this week.

"Switzerland rejects the death penalty in all places and under all circumstances because it is incompatible with the right to life and human dignity. For this reason, Switzerland has expressed its position to Israel both bilaterally and publicly," a Foreign Ministry official told Blick.

Tim Enderlin, head of the Peace and Human Rights Division at the ministry, has begun talks with Schlosser and will summon him "to personally convey Switzerland's position" to Israel.

The Knesset, Israel's legislative assembly, passed the controversial law with a 62-48 vote. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also voted in its support.

Under the law, executions will be carried out by hanging.

Prison service corrections officers or guards appointed by the Israeli Prison Service will perform the executions.

Those involved are to have anonymity and legal immunity.





