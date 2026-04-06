Russia claims Ukrainian strike trapped 41 miners underground in Luhansk region

Russia on Monday blamed Ukraine for attacking a mine in the Luhansk region, claiming it has trapped 41 mine workers underground.

The target of Ukraine's attack was a power station, and the resulting power outage shut down the mine's systems, including the lift, Russia-appointed head of the region Leonid Pasechnik said in a statement.

"At night, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the territory of the Belorechenskaya mine, the electrical substation was damaged. The emergency shutdown of the light caught 41 mine workers, now they are underground," he wrote on Russian social media Max.

He noted that emergency services are working at the site to rescue the trapped people.

"They have already been contacted, and they have a supply of drinking water. All necessary services are taking measures to rescue the miners and connect the mine to the electricity supply," he said.

On April 1, Russia claimed to have taken complete control of Ukraine's easternmost region of Luhansk.

Ukraine has yet to release any statement regarding Russia's claims.





