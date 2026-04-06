Moscow to respond if Baltic states ignore warning on opening airspace to Ukrainian drones

Moscow will respond to Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia if they fail to heed warnings over their decision to open their airspace to Ukrainian drones, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Monday.

According to the state news agency Tass, Zakharova said the Baltic states have been given a "corresponding warning."

"If they, the regimes of these countries, are sensible enough, they will listen. If not, then they will face a response," she said.

Earlier in March, Latvia's Defense Ministry said that Russia is "carrying out a large-scale, coordinated information operation against Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, claiming that the Baltic states are allowing their territories to be used for Ukrainian attacks against Russia."

The ministry added that "Latvia, as well as Lithuania and Estonia, are not involved in planning or executing Ukraine's counterattacks against Russia."

According to the ministry, "the objective of Russia's information operations against the Baltic states is to discredit NATO, divide society, reduce trust in state institutions, and weaken support for Ukraine." These efforts involve "disinformation and the use of social media bots, targeting Russian-speaking audiences and exploiting young people," it added.