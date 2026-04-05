3 killed, 3 injured in US-Israeli attacks in Ardabil province in northwestern Iran

Three people were killed and three others were injured in US-Israeli attacks on Ardabil province in northwestern Iran, where Iranians of Azerbaijani origin mostly reside, according to the Tasnim News Agency.

Ardabil Deputy Gov. Ebrahim Emami said Saturday that the casualties were caused in attacks by the US and Israel on the districts of Germi and Jafarabad.





-1 MQ-9 DRONE DOWNED IN ISFAHAN

Meanwhile, an MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down in the Iranian city of Isfahan, which has also been under US -Israeli attack.

Tasnim published a statement by the central provincial headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"An MQ-9 drone detected in the skies over Isfahan has been destroyed," it said.

It noted that since the war began Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran, the number of drones shot down by the Revolutionary Guards has exceeded 160.



