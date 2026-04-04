Trump says downed US jet will not affect Iran negotiations

President Donald Trump said Friday that the downing of a US fighter jet will not impact ongoing negotiations with Iran, according to NBC News.

In a brief phone interview with the media outlet, Trump declined to discuss details of the ongoing search and rescue operation following the incident, describing it as a sensitive military matter.

Per NBC News, the president voiced frustration with media coverage of the situation, which involves efforts to locate crew members after the aircraft was brought down.

When asked whether the developments would influence diplomatic efforts with Iran, Trump dismissed the idea.

"No, not at all. No, it's war. We're in war, Garrett," Trump told NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake.

'Trump won't say what US will do if missing pilot in Iran is harmed'

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt had told CNN that Trump had been briefed on a US fighter jet shot down over Iran, later identified as an F-15E Strike Eagle.

The New York Times reported that a second US Air Force combat aircraft — the A-10 attack plane — crashed in the Persian Gulf region at around the same time that an Air Force F-15E was shot down over Iran.

Separately, Trump, in a brief phone interview with The Independent, said that he could not comment on what his course of action might be if the missing pilot in Iran is harmed.

"We hope that's not going to happen," said the president, according to the report.