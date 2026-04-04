UAE condemns 'acts of vandalism' at its embassy in Damascus

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday condemned what it described as "riots, acts of vandalism, ⁠and assaults" outside its embassy ⁠and the residence of its head of mission in Damascus.

In a statement, the UAE's foreign ministry called on Syria to ⁠uphold its obligations to secure the embassy and its staff, investigate the incident and hold the perpetrators to account.

A Reuters reporter saw dozens of protesters gathering outside the UAE's embassy in Damascus at midday on Friday, including some chanting "the Zionist embassy".

A Syrian security official told Reuters that the incident occurred after some participants split ⁠off ⁠from a larger pro-Palestinian demonstration being held at the nearby Umayyad Square and tried to storm the embassy.

"Internal security forces prevented them from doing so and dealt with the situation," the official said, speaking anonymously because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Syria's foreign ⁠ministry did not directly refer to the incident but said in a statement on Friday evening that it took a "firm and unwavering stance" against any attack on or attempt to approach embassies and diplomatic missions.

Demonstrations have taken place across Syria since ⁠the Israeli ‌parliament ‌passed a law making death by ⁠hanging a default sentence for ‌Palestinians convicted in military courts of deadly attacks.

The UAE normalised relations with Israel ⁠in the 2020 Abraham Accords, though ⁠diplomatic relations have been strained by Israel's hard-right ⁠turn since then.









