'Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran'

The Iranian foreign minister said Saturday that "radioactive fallout will end life in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) capitals, not Tehran," following the US-Israeli airstrikes that hit Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant.

"Remember the Western outrage about hostilities near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine?

"Israel-U.S. have bombed our Bushehr plant four times now. Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran," Abbas Araghchi said through US social media company X.

Attacks on Iranian petrochemical facilities also reveal "real objectives," Araghchi argued.

Earlier in the day, US and Israeli strikes hit Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant, killing one person.

The attack came as regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing over 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.